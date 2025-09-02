Apple Opens First Retail Store in Bengaluru: Apple Hebbal Brings Premium Experience to South India

Apple has officially opened its first-ever retail store in Bengaluru, Apple Hebbal, marking a major milestone for the tech giant in South India. The store was inaugurated on September 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. IST, becoming Apple’s third official outlet in the country after Mumbai BKC and Delhi Saket.

Located in the heart of India’s technology capital, Apple Hebbal has been envisioned as more than just a retail destination. The company describes it as a “community hub” designed to capture Bengaluru’s innovative and tech-driven spirit. “We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People.

A Premium Apple Experience

Unlike third-party outlets, Apple Hebbal provides customers with hands-on access to the brand’s latest devices. Shoppers can experience the newly launched iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M4 family of chips, the iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 10. The store also stocks the latest accessories, including AirPods 4 and AirTag.

With Apple’s annual iPhone launch event scheduled for September 9, the Hebbal store will soon give customers an exclusive first look at the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Launch-day deals and special discounts are also expected, making it an attractive spot for early adopters.

In addition to shopping, the store offers personalized sessions with Apple Specialists, live product demonstrations, and expert guidance at the Genius Bar. A dedicated Apple Pickup zone has been set up for customers who prefer ordering online and collecting in-store, ensuring convenience at every step.

A Team Representing India

Apple has brought together a 70-member team for the Hebbal store, with staff hailing from 15 different states across India. These trained experts are available to assist customers with everything—from setting up new devices and switching to iOS, to navigating Apple’s Trade-In program and exploring financing options.

Today at Apple Sessions

The Bengaluru store will also host Today at Apple sessions—free, daily workshops conducted by Apple Creatives. Open to all, these sessions cover a wide range of skills such as photography, sketching with Apple Pencil, and exploring Apple Intelligence features on iPhone and iPad. They are especially designed to appeal to students, entrepreneurs, artists, and first-time Apple users.

For businesses and startups, Apple Hebbal offers a dedicated Business Team providing tailored solutions that integrate Apple technology into corporate growth strategies.

Commitment to Sustainability

In line with Apple’s global standards, the Hebbal store has been built with sustainability at its core. The facility is powered entirely by renewable energy and operates as a carbon-neutral outlet, reinforcing Apple’s environmental commitments.

Next Stop: Pune

While Bengaluru celebrates its first Apple Store, the company is already preparing to expand further. Apple has confirmed the opening of its Pune outlet, Apple Koregaon Park, on September 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. IST.

With four flagship stores—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and soon Pune—Apple continues to strengthen its retail footprint in India. To mark the new openings, customers can also enjoy exclusive wallpapers and curated Apple Music playlists inspired by Bengaluru and Pune.