CPI Ramakrishna slams Union Budget as anti-people

New Delhi: CPI National SecretaryRamakrishnastrongly criticised the Union Budget2026-27, calling it directionless and incapable of addressing the ongoing economic crisis. He stated the budget fails to provide a roadmap for global uncertainties while risking further depreciation of the rupee. Ramakrishna alleged that grand announcements concealed significant cuts in key sectors. Despite the Economic Survey acknowledging a decline in purchasing power, he accused the government of ignoring this reality and weakening the social sector.

He further noted that education and healthcare were sidelined, MSMEs were ignored, and salaried employees received no income tax relief. Allocations for Andhra Pradesh projects like Polavaram and Amaravati were described as mere loans rather than central funds, leaving promises unfulfilled. Ramakrishna asserted that the budget serves as a boon for corporates but imposes a heavy burden on ordinary citizens, exposing its election oriented nature. He concluded that the fiscal plan fails to support rural India or provide any meaningful relief to the struggling working class across the country during these very challenging financial times.