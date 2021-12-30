Apple puts Chennai iPhone Plant 'On Probation'

Apple has put an iPhone plant in Chennai "on probation" following protests over food poisoning and living conditions. An audit by Apple found that the remote dining rooms and bedrooms used by workers did not meet the requirements. About 250 women working at the Foxconn plant were affected by food poisoning, and more than 150 ended up in the hospital, local media reported.



Foxconn apologized and said it was investigating the situation. "We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide," the Taiwanese firm said in a statement.



The plant has been closed since December 18, when the protests began. Apple hasn't specified what it means to be on probation but has in the past refused to award new business to probation facilities until the issues are resolved.



An Apple spokesperson said: "Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors. We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements, and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

The iPhone plant, which is located about 25 miles (40 km) from Chennai, employs 17,000 people. The food poisoning cases and subsequent protests also prompted the Tamil Nadu state government to ask Foxconn to review its workers' facilities. Last year, Apple had to put another iPhone manufacturing partner on probation after unpaid worker riots broke out at the partner's factory near Bangalore.