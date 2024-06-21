Apple Releases Final Cut Camera App with Manual Video Controls

Apple launched the Final Cut Camera app for iPhones, announced during the Apple iPad event on May 7. This free app is now available for download from the Apple App Store. Users can also update their Final Cut Pro editing software on Mac and iPad to access the new Live Multicam feature.

Role of Final Cut Camera for iPhone

The Final Cut Camera app enhances Apple's ecosystem by integrating advanced features like Live Multicam. This feature allows users to connect and view up to four cameras simultaneously on one screen, providing a director's view of all angles at once.

As a standalone app for iPad and iPhone, Final Cut Camera significantly boosts camera performance by introducing manual controls. Users can now manually adjust the white balance, focus, shutter speed, and ISO. This is the first instance of Apple offering such extensive manual controls directly within a camera app. From initial tests, these manual controls perform as expected, offering users greater flexibility and precision.

Do We Need Manual Video Controls?

For creators who use iPhones as professional-grade video tools, manual controls are crucial. The Final Cut Camera app delivers these controls, enhancing the iPhone's capabilities without any additional cost.

Additionally, the app simplifies a common issue with the default camera app: the need to navigate to the Settings app to change codecs and colour settings. With Final Cut Camera, users can select between Apple ProRes and HEVC directly within the app and quickly adjust the frame rate and resolution from the top controls.

In summary, the Final Cut Camera app is a valuable addition for iPhone users, offering professional-level video controls and seamless integration with Apple's broader ecosystem.