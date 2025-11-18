Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Beta 3 With New AirDrop, Health, and UI Upgrades

Apple has begun rolling out the third developer beta of iOS 26.2, and the release is turning out to be far more feature-packed than a typical mid-cycle update. While iOS 26 introduced a sweeping redesign earlier this year, Apple is clearly not finished polishing the experience. The latest beta adds smarter health integrations, improved sharing tools, visual refinements, and welcome quality-of-life upgrades across both iPhone and iPad.

AirDrop Codes for Easier File Sharing

One of the standout additions in Beta 3 is the introduction of AirDrop codes. Users can now generate a one-time code that lets non-contacts send or receive files for up to 30 days—ideal for quick exchanges with colleagues or new acquaintances. Apple has also added a new “Manage Known AirDrop Contacts” option in Settings, allowing users to revoke access with a single tap. It’s a subtle upgrade, but one that could streamline everyday file sharing.

Hypertension Alerts Now Accessible to Third-Party Apps

Beta 3 also expands Apple’s health ecosystem. A new API lets third-party developers access Hypertension Notifications from the Apple Watch through the Health app. This means apps focused on wellness, monitoring, or chronic condition management can now offer richer insights whenever a user receives a high blood pressure alert.

Updated Privacy Prompt for Apple Accounts

After installing the update, users will notice a refreshed privacy prompt detailing how Apple manages information linked to their Apple Accounts. These notices typically appear when Apple wants users to better understand data handling practices, and the latest version aligns with the company’s broader privacy messaging.

Japan May Gain the Ability to Swap Voice Assistants

Code spotted within the beta points to a region-specific shift. Users in Japan may soon be able to choose an alternative voice assistant for the press-and-hold Side Button action. Due to regulatory factors, Apple is preparing to support assistants like Gemini or Alexa, though the feature will only work with Japan-based Apple IDs.

Liquid Glass Interface Improvements

The redesigned Liquid Glass UI gets several refinements. The Tinted mode now automatically disables accessibility features that would otherwise interfere—such as Reduce Transparency or Increase Contrast—making it easier to toggle. The updated Liquid Glass-style Level tool in the Measure app has also been tuned so numeric readings remain sharp and visible.

Games App Adds Better Sorting and Navigation

Apple continues evolving the Games app into a more structured hub. Beta 3 introduces a new splash screen highlighting upcoming changes, including sorting and filtering options, improved controller navigation, and real-time challenge score updates.

Reminders Gets Alarms for Urgent Tasks

The Reminders app is becoming more proactive. Users can now mark tasks as “urgent,” triggering a loud alarm that can bypass Focus modes. First-time users will see a brief card explaining the upgrade.

iPadOS Multitasking Restores Drag-to-Split Functionality

For iPad users, Beta 3 brings back a beloved multitasking feature: the ability to drag apps from the Dock, App Library, or Spotlight directly into Split View or Slide Over. This functionality had been unexpectedly removed in the jump from earlier iPadOS versions to iPadOS 26.

In addition to these major improvements, Apple has fine-tuned Sleep Score categories, added AI-generated chapters in Podcasts, enabled CarPlay to mute pinned conversations, and refined navigation in Apple News. AirPods Live Translation is also set to expand to EU markets in December, likely coinciding with the public release of iOS 26.2. The Lock Screen even gets a more dramatic Liquid Glass slider for clock transparency, rounding out a surprisingly robust update.