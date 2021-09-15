Apple removes iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR from its lineup

As a host of new iPhones models arrive, this year Apple took a couple of known resources offline to make room for the iPhone 13, as MacRumors points out.



The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have disappeared from Apple's online store outside of the refurbished models. This is typical for Pro models when the line is updated, even though they have been shipping for less than a year. If you absolutely must spend more than $ 1,000 on a new iPhone other than the iPhone 13 (or you love that dark blue colour), your options today are third-party carriers and retail stores.

While the devices are likely to show up as discount options at places like Woot from time to time, Apple's retail option removes the option to buy last year's high-end model for a bit less instead of going for the latest and greatest. the best, which, in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro, packs spec bumps all over it.

The other model that no longer makes the cut is the iPhone XR. Introduced in 2018 as a cheaper LCD-equipped alternative to the iPhone XS, it remained a mid-priced device with Neural Engine, second-gen Face ID, and plenty of colours to choose from.

The arrival of the iPhone XR coincided with the demise of the latest iPhones with headphone jacks. While this year's transition isn't all that dramatic, it includes a change to the cheapest options in the range.

The iPhone XR was available for $ 499 unlocked, but the price of the iPhone 11 has dropped $ 100 to cover the slot. At the iPhone 11 launch, Apple said the newer device offered up to an hour of extra battery life compared to its predecessor, the U1 Ultra Wideband chip to find things and a newer A13 Bionic CPU. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini also received $ 100 price cuts from Apple, bringing their starting prices to $ 699 and $ 599, respectively. The iPhone SE is still $ 399.

