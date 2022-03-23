Apple retrieved from its second outage in two days

Some of Apple's services experienced another outage on Tuesday, just a day after much of Apple's services and online infrastructure went offline on Monday. However, Apple's system status page says that issues with Apple Support, Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved nearly two hours after they began affecting some users.



Fortunately, iMessage, iCloud, Apple Maps and Apple TV didn't go down as they did on Monday. However, during the outage, Apple also warned that there were issues with Weather, Game Center, Apple Card, and iCloud Web Apps, saying they could be "slow or unavailable." Those issues are now also marked as resolved.



During the outage, Apple Music worked for some users but not for others, and some of them had issues trying to download apps or updates from the App Store. Usually, the progress circle would spin continuously and then return to a download or update button after failing. Now some of the users are reporting that Apple Music is working again for them, and few of them were able to download updates without any issues.

Graph of Apple Support outages reported in last 24 hours

Downdetector backed up our experiences and showed that almost a thousand people reported problems with the Apple Store and Apple Music. However, around 5:30 p.m. ET, the number of people reporting problems had dropped dramatically.

Well at least Apple News isn't down pic.twitter.com/9nPbDxjCdG — Umar Shakir (@umarshakir) March 22, 2022



