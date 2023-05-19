Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update; New features, availability and about iOS 17

Apple has begun rolling out a new iOS 16.5 update to iPhones worldwide. The new system update is available for Apple iPhone 8 and later, fixing some of the previous known bugs. iOS 16.5 also includes a recent Pride Celebration lock screen wallpaper to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and culture. In addition, Apple is also rolling out new updates for iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV. The updates come weeks before Apple's WWDC event in June, where the company will unveil the next-generation operating system for its hardware.

New features coming with Apple iOS 16.5 update include:

Apple enhances Apple News:In addition to wallpaper, Apple enhances Apple News with dashboards in the Sports tab. The company notes: "My game cards and sports scores in Apple News take you directly to the game pages where you can find additional details about specific games." However, this update is not particularly important for iPhone users in India, as Apple News is unavailable in the country.

Apple fixes issues with Spotlight:iOS 16.5 also fixes issues with Spotlight, as some iPhone users could not use it. This update has also settled other problems related to Apple Car Play and the Screen Time tool. The official changelog notes that some features may only be available in some regions or on all Apple devices. This is probably due to the feature's availability or could be related to country rules and regulations.

Support for Apple Pay Later:A new feature of Apple Pay Later lets you split the purchase cost into four equal payments over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees. To use Apple Pay Later, you must add your Apple Card to your iPhone and select Apple Pay Later as your payment method at checkout.

New features for Apple Wallet: Apple Wallet is getting many new features in iOS 16.5, including adding your driver's license or state ID to your wallet and vaccination card. You can also now use Apple Wallet to make web and app payments.

Improvements to Siri: Siri is getting several improvements in iOS 16.5, including the ability to translate languages, send audio messages, and more. Siri is also getting better at understanding your requests and responding more naturally.

Bug fixes and performance improvements: iOS 16.5 includes bug fixes and performance improvements. These include fixes for issues with battery life, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more.

How to check the availability

As mentioned, Apple has begun rolling out the update, and users need to check the availability by heading to iPhone Settings > General > Software Update. The exact process for checking for updates works on iPads and Macs.

All about iOS 17

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to introduce iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on June 5 at the upcoming WWDC 2023. At the same event, Apple is expected to introduce its first AR/VR or popularly called Mixed Reality headset and its dedicated operating system, dubbed xrOS. Many reports have pointed to mixed reality headsets as the springboard for Apple's AR glasses, which could one day replace the iPhone. While AR glasses may take time, with current generation products, Apple will try and hope to get a good feel for the market and upcoming changes in the hectic world of AI. While the new features included with iOS 17 still need to be clarified. Apple may introduce new privacy-focused features, which it often brags about.

Earlier this week, days before the iOS 17 release, Apple announced new accessibility features to help its customers with different disabilities. The most important update is the ability to store and train the voice for users with speech problems. The tool would let these users communicate with their own voice through the iPhone.