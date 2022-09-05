Apple set to announce the AirPods Pro 2 this week: Report

Apple is preparing to reveal the second generation of AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, as per a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we were expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumour indicating that they could launch this week.



"The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019," Gurman's Power On newsletter reads. "I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling."

AirPods Pro 2 is rumoured to come with a number of upgrades, including Apple's next-generation H1 processor. There's also the ability to get higher quality sound by using Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), which removes Bluetooth entirely or by adding support for Bluetooth 5.2, which uses the LC3 codec to stream audio more efficiently. The AirPods Pro 2 may also adopt the in-ear wingtip design that the Beats Fit Pro sports and could come with a charging case that makes a sound when you search for it with Apple's Find My app.

In addition to the new AirPods Pro, Apple is also expected to reveal the iPhone 14 and a trio of new watches at its event, including an expensive and "rugged" model for athletes who play extreme sports.