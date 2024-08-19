Live
- Russia asks Germany to investigate Nord Stream pipeline blasts
- Domestic air passenger traffic grew 4.7 pc to over 9.23 crore in Jan-July: DGCA
- Three children die due to food poisoning
- Choreographer held for sexual assault of Nagaland woman in Bengaluru
- New study explores AI in developing antibiotics with less side-effects
- Plea before Supreme Court challenges rules fixing rates for hospitals, nursing homes
- Police help woman get back lost valuables
- Jayesh Ranjan’s daughter adopts Greater One-Horned Rhino
- Kalahandi’s Rahul hoists tricolour on Mt Elbrus
- Doctors take out rally in Mangalagiri
Just In
Apple Set to Launch AirPods 4 in Two Variants in September
Apple is likely to unveil two AirPods 4 models next month, offering both budget and mid-range options with USB-C.
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation AirPods 4 as soon as next month. According to Mark Gurman's weekly report in Bloomberg, these new earphones will debut in two variants, designed to replace the existing AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 models. This release is expected to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 16 during Apple's fall event.
The upcoming AirPods 4 will feature two distinct models: an entry-level version aimed at those looking for an affordable option, and a mid-range variant that offers more advanced features. The primary difference between these two versions will be the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) in the mid-tier model, while the budget-friendly model will lack this feature. Despite the differences, both versions are expected to share a similar design.
Gurman’s report also indicates that both AirPods 4 models will shift to USB-C, aligning with Apple's broader transition to this charging standard. The entry-level model will likely support only wired charging, while the mid-tier version is expected to offer wireless charging as well.
It’s important to note that these AirPods 4 variants are separate from the anticipated AirPods Pro 3, which is rumoured to be released at a later date. While details on the AirPods 4 are still limited, the dual-variant strategy suggests that Apple is aiming to cater to a wider range of customers by providing options at different price points.