Apple Set to Launch AirPods 4 in Two Variants in September

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation AirPods 4 as soon as next month. According to Mark Gurman's weekly report in Bloomberg, these new earphones will debut in two variants, designed to replace the existing AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 models. This release is expected to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 16 during Apple's fall event.



The upcoming AirPods 4 will feature two distinct models: an entry-level version aimed at those looking for an affordable option, and a mid-range variant that offers more advanced features. The primary difference between these two versions will be the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) in the mid-tier model, while the budget-friendly model will lack this feature. Despite the differences, both versions are expected to share a similar design.

Gurman’s report also indicates that both AirPods 4 models will shift to USB-C, aligning with Apple's broader transition to this charging standard. The entry-level model will likely support only wired charging, while the mid-tier version is expected to offer wireless charging as well.

It’s important to note that these AirPods 4 variants are separate from the anticipated AirPods Pro 3, which is rumoured to be released at a later date. While details on the AirPods 4 are still limited, the dual-variant strategy suggests that Apple is aiming to cater to a wider range of customers by providing options at different price points.