Apple Set to Unveil iPhone 16, AirPods and New Watch in September

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may host a major launch event on September 10th, where the highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods are expected to be unveiled. This event could set the stage for these products to hit the shelves by September 20th, aligning with Apple’s typical product release timeline.

iPhone 16: What to Expect

The iPhone 16 lineup is rumoured to be an incremental upgrade from last year’s models, with a few notable enhancements. The Pro models, in particular, are expected to feature slightly larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro increasing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max expanding from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Additionally, a new dedicated camera button could be a game-changer for photography enthusiasts, making it easier to capture photos on the go. Apple is also reportedly testing new Apple Intelligence features, which are expected to be introduced with iOS 18.1 after the iPhone 16 launch. However, significant hardware changes might be reserved for next year’s release, possibly introducing an “iPhone 17 Slim” with a completely new design.

Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods

The Apple Watch Series 10 is rumoured to receive a slimmer design while featuring larger displays, enhancing the user experience without compromising on aesthetics. This update could make the Series 10 a more attractive option for those looking to upgrade from older models. On the audio front, Apple is expected to refresh its AirPods lineup with two new versions. These could replace the current 2nd and 3rd generation models. According to Gurman, the new AirPods may combine design elements from the 3rd-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. Notably, the mid-tier AirPods are expected to feature active noise cancellation for the first time, bringing a premium feature to a broader audience.

About New Macs

While Gurman’s report suggests that Apple is testing new Macs with the upcoming M4 chips, it’s unlikely that these will be unveiled alongside the iPhones. The M4 chips are expected to deliver high performance and efficiency, but the new Macs might debut later in the year. With Apple’s focus on integrating AI capabilities, models with 8GB of RAM could become a thing of the past, making way for more powerful configurations.

In summary, September’s event is shaping up to be a significant moment for Apple fans, with exciting updates across the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods product lines.