Apple Starts iPhone 13 Test Production in India

As reported by The Economic Times, Apple's contract maker Foxconn is said to have started manufacturing the iPhone 13 at its Tamil Nadu plant near Chennai. This same plant also makes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. However, industry experts suggest this is only a test, and total commercial production will begin from February 2022.



iPhone 13 now made in India



Despite a shortage of chips worldwide, Apple is said to have managed to secure all the chips it needs to start local production of the iPhone 13. However, not all models in the iPhone 13 series will earn the Made in India label.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be made in India. However, the more capable and expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will continue to be imported from abroad. That makes sense for Apple, and the iPhone 13 is the best-selling model in the iPhone 13 series.



On the other hand, Apple continues to manufacture the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in India, as these models are the most significant contributors to Apple's sales figures on the subcontinent. Recent holiday sales events have seen huge discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, which have been sold in large numbers.



Wistron also manufactures the iPhone SE at the Bengaluru plant. Note that the iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone model Apple currently sells in India. Starting in 2022, Apple is expected to update the iPhone SE by giving it a 5G chip from the iPhone 13. In 2023, Apple is expected to release a completely new iPhone SE that will likely be based on the iPhone XR.

