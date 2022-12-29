Apple to make iPhone 15 lineup affordable in 2023

Apple changed its strategy with the iPhone line this year. The company replaced the mini model with the Plus intending to offer the largest screen at a lower price. But the iPhone 14 Plus failed to attract consumers, and Apple is struggling to sell the device. Reports now suggest that Apple is thinking of new ways to "reevaluate how it treats pro and non-pro iPhones for the iPhone 15."



A MacRumors report, citing yeux1122, suggests that Apple is evaluating two options to make its next Plus phone successful. First, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to further differentiate between iPhone Pro and non-Pro models. Apple believes this will push price-sensitive consumers who want a big-screen phone to opt for the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested the same move a couple of weeks ago.

Second, Apple is considering making the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus much more affordable. The iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 89,900 for the base 128GB storage model. Now, if Apple decides to lower the price of the Plus model, it also means that the vanilla model of the iPhone 15 will also see a price drop. The current model of the iPhone, also known as the iPhone 14, has a starting price of Rs 79,900. Now, whether Apple will make the Plus model cheaper next year or not, only time will tell. Currently, the company is aiming to sell the iPhone 14 Plus, which has yet to be well-received by consumers globally.

This year, Apple made a few changes to the cheaper iPhone models. So instead, it focused on upgrading the Pro models. So much so that the iPhone 14 and its predecessor, iPhone 13, offer the same specs and designs. The iPhone 14 is also powered by last year's A15 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 14 Pro models come with the company's latest A16 Bionic chip.

In 2023, Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone 15 series models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Plus. However, the year may not see the launch of any affordable iPhone model, also known as the successor to the iPhone SE 3. Instead, the iPhone 15 series phones are expected to be powered by Apple's upcoming A17 Bionic chip, offering a camera and better battery performance. It is also believed that all iPhone 15 series models will include the Dynamic Island design, which is currently only available on iPhone 14 Pro models.