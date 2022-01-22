Apple to offer up to 4 iPhone 14 models! Find the massive leak

iPhone lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting for the latest update on upcoming phones. Whether it's new releases, updates, or leaks, all information is welcome. And details of the iPhone 14 recently leaked online, months before its release date. According to a report by The Sun, there will be 4 iPhone 14 models. "In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Pu claimed that there will be four new iPhone models," the report says. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to launch this year. In 2021, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 mini, but it is missing; the iPhone 14 Max will probably take its place.

According to the report, Apple expert and lead analyst Jeff Pu has detailed his expectations for the devices. All four new iPhone 14 models are expected to feature ProMotion displays with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Apple currently offers this refresh rate on Pro models. All four models are also expected to feature ProMotion displays. In addition, 6GB of RAM and the Pro models are likely to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera.

The other details about the iPhone 14 models that have been suggested include that the models are likely to start with 256GB of storage rather than 128GB. These four models are also supposed to have a 5G network and powerful chips. However, it should be noted that there is no official information about it from Apple yet.

Also, Apple releases many new iPhones in September every year. In the year 2021, the company released the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iPhone 13 models are selling well despite production suffering due to chip shortages. Another reason is that telecom operators have launched some desirable offers for these phones. E-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, etc., also offer decent discounts and deals on the same.

If you are also willing to buy any of the iPhone 13 models, you can check out the deals offered on e-commerce websites or even on the official Apple website.