Apple to revamp AirPods lineup: Mark Gurman

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular headphones on the planet, with a recognisable design at first glance. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant also faces stiff competition in this segment from companies like Samsung, Jabra, Bose, Sennheiser, and more. As a result, the need for constant innovation arises. Apple recently introduced its second-generation AirPods Pro with USB Type-C, but it didn't feature any major hardware changes. However, the company could be preparing for a major overhaul of its AirPods line, with several updated offerings planned for the coming years.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple could revamp its AirPods lineup by introducing two variants of the entry-level AirPods, along with the second-generation AirPods Max.

Two variants of AirPods

The first of the products would be the basic AirPods presented in late 2024. It would feature a new design, improved audio and offer a better fit. These new AirPods would also receive the USB Type-C upgrade, and Apple plans to phase out its proprietary Lightning port. The AirPods case could also be updated.

This time, the basic AirPods would get another more sophisticated variant. It will reportedly feature active noise cancellation, which has so far eluded the standard AirPods, with only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max getting it. Apple will reportedly phase out the second and third-generation AirPods and introduce two variants of basic AirPods with different prices.

According to Gurman, the top variant of the standard AirPods could also have a case with speakers. This would allow it to play Find My Alerts, similar to the second-generation AirPods Pro, "making it easier for users to find their case when it is lost."

AirPods Max

The following product to receive a renewal is expected to be the AirPods Max, Apple's first over-ear headphones. Since their launch in 2020, the AirPods Max have remained unchanged but may need an update. Although no groundbreaking hardware changes have been suggested, the new AirPods Max could include a USB Type-C port and fresh colours. It will reportedly launch in late 2024. According to Gurman, the next generation of AirPods Pro is also in the works and could feature a new design and an updated chip. However, they won't be released until 2025.