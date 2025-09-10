Apple to Roll Out iOS 26 with Liquid Glass Design on September 15: Full List of Supported iPhones and iPads

Apple has officially confirmed the release date for its next big software update, iOS 26, just days after unveiling the iPhone 17 lineup at its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. The update marks one of the most significant design revamps in years and will start rolling out to eligible devices on September 15, ahead of the iPhone 17 series going on sale worldwide.

The iPhone 17 Series Launch

At the September 9 event, Apple introduced four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All of them will ship with iOS 26 pre-installed. Pre-orders for the devices open on September 12, with official availability beginning September 19.

What’s New in iOS 26?

Apple first announced iOS 26 during WWDC 2025, where the update immediately caught attention for its bold new design language. After months of beta testing, the final version is ready for users worldwide.

The standout features this year is the “liquid glass” theme, a system-wide visual upgrade that focuses on reflections, depth, and contrast. It introduces a more dynamic and immersive interface, while still keeping the familiar layout of iOS intact.

In addition to the visual overhaul, iOS 26 integrates enhanced Apple Intelligence tools that promise smarter assistance across the system. Users can also expect improvements across CarPlay, Apple Music, Apple Games, and more.

Tradition Continues with Timely Rollout

Apple has always synchronized new iOS releases with its latest iPhones, and 2025 is no different. The company has confirmed that both iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 will begin rolling out globally on Monday, September 15—nestled between the pre-order and launch window of the iPhone 17 series.

Supported iPhones for iOS 26

Apple’s long-term commitment to software support continues, with iOS 26 coming to a wide range of devices dating back to the iPhone 11. Here’s the full list of compatible iPhones:

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPads Getting iPadOS 26

Alongside iOS 26, Apple will also release iPadOS 26 on September 15. Here are the iPads eligible for the update:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M3), iPad Air (M2), and iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16) and iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro) and iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Final Word

With iOS 26, Apple isn’t just refining iPhone software—it’s reimagining it with a bold liquid glass design and smarter system-wide intelligence. For users across iPhones and iPads, September 15 is the date to mark.



