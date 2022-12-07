Apple updates its App Store policies, raises App Store prices

Apple is finally updating its App Store policies, relaxing the long-standing restriction on developers. The tech giant announced the new "biggest update to App Store pricing" on Tuesday while giving developers new flexibility to manage pricing on the App Store globally.



Apple now offers developers an additional 700 price points and new pricing tools to help them price their apps on the App Store based on countries or regions. Developers are also taking advantage of managing currency exchange rate changes and more. The step is expected to benefit developers as they can now set and control the price of their app across 45 currencies and 175 storefronts.

In an official statement, Apple said, "These new pricing enhancements will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023, giving all developers unprecedented flexibility and control to price."

The new updated pricing system of the App Store will allow all developers to select from 900 price points. The latest price is almost ten times the number of price points earlier available for most apps. Developers can now choose from 600 new price points and, on request, an additional 100 higher price points.

Apple also offers an enhanced selection of price points that will gradually increase across price ranges (e.g., every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.). This will bring more options to global developers. The new price points will begin as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go as high as $10,000. As for the price points in India, the prices on the App Store will increase every 5 rupees up to 500 rupees and every 10 rupees between 500 and 1500 rupees.



