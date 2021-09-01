Apple Watch Series 7 may get delayed due to production issues

Apple is expected to host the iPhone 13 launch event sometime this month. It is rumoured to take place on September 14. Along with the iPhone 13 series, the company is said to be launching its Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and a new iPad Mini. However, a new report claims that the next-gen Apple Watch could be facing production issues. Separate reports from Nikkei and Bloomberg state that Apple is experiencing manufacturing issues with the Watch Series 7. It could lead to the product launching later than expected. However, we expect Apple to still showcase the Watch 7 at the iPhone 13 launch event.

The device's makers reportedly started small-scale production last week. But they have faced critical challenges in achieving "satisfactory production performance". It is said that the current disappointing production quality could be attributed to the complexity of the design. For reference, the design of the Apple Watch Series 7 is said to be different from previous generations of the watch. The next device could feature larger screens and flat sides. Assemblers are said to have encountered problems assembling electronic modules, components, and displays. Therefore, the production of the new watch has been "temporarily stopped".

According to the report, Apple and its suppliers are trying to work out the issues and further certify the designs before going into mass production. "All assemblers face similar problems in achieving satisfactory production performance based on current industrial designs," one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. The report adds that Apple has also asked component suppliers to delay some shipments to assemblers.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is anticipated to be available in new 41mm and 45mm sizes. It could feature a completely new design inspired by the flat sides of the iPhone 12. In addition, the device could come with a faster processor and include a flatter screen. While a report previously said that the Watch 7 won't have major health improvements "until at least next year," the Nikkei report says the next wearable will add new features "like measuring blood pressure."