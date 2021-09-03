Apple will allow developers to link from the app store

After several complaints from developers, Apple just made a major announcement in which the company confirms that it will finally allow developers to redirect users to sign up for services on websites instead of using the shopping system within. the app from the App Store.



The announcement follows an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), which had been investigating Apple's anti-competitive practices since 2019. The company confirmed to the press on Wednesday that, as part of the agreement with the JFTC, developers will be able to tell users that they can register and manage service subscriptions through an external website.

To ensure a safe and seamless user experience, the App Store's guidelines require developers to sell digital services and subscriptions using Apple's in-app payment system. Because developers of reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services for purchase, Apple agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their accounts.

Although Apple mentions that the changes only affect "reader" applications, the company emphasizes that this includes applications that offer content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video.

The App Store guidelines will be updated in early 2022 when changes to the rules for subscription and in-app purchases take effect. The company will continue to promote its own payment system as the most efficient and secure for developers and users, but it will no longer prevent applications from linking users to "an external website to make purchases."

It's worth noting that, for now at least, the changes don't apply to regular in-app purchases or apps. This means that developers will still have to offer their apps and content through the App Store, but now subscriptions can be made using other payment methods.

Last week, Apple had already announced some changes to the App Store guidelines in response to a class-action lawsuit by American developers. The company also announced a Small Developer Assistance Fund that will pay up to $ 30,000 to eligible developers.