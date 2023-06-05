Apple WWDC 2023: Timings, How to watch online and What to Expect

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer conference, kicks off tonight, June 5. Apple typically introduces new operating systems for the iPhone, Mac, smartwatches, iPad, and Apple TV at WWDC. The trend will continue this year, and we'll see the latest iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17, respectively. We may also see the introduction of xrOS, Apple's new operating system for its long-awaited Reality AR/VR headset. The software-focused event could also introduce fans to new Macs, including a 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 SoC.

Apple WWDC 2023: How to watch online

Apple's WWDC keynote is still free; fans can head to YouTube. Head to the official Apple channel and watch the event at 10:30 p.m. IST. Be sure to follow India Today Tech for the latest coverage.

Apple WWDC 2023: What to expect

As mentioned, the event will introduce us to new software and hardware. However, we have an idea of what to expect. Here's all that we know so far.

- MacBook Air 15: The Apple MacBook Air was one of the first Apple PCs to receive the custom M1 SoC after the company's partnership with Intel ended. The new MacBook Air will continue to include an M-series chip, probably the M2 Pro or Max. The most significant upgrade will be a 15-inch display for those users who prefer big screens but want to avoid paying a premium, like on the MacBook Pro 16. However, the MacBook Air 15 could still be pricey, costing more than Rs 1.2 lakh.

- iOS 17 and iPadOS 17: The latest versions of Apple's operating system for iPhone and iPad focused on widgets and the lock screen. This year, the story could be the same. We expect some modest changes to the lock screen and Control Center. Apple may also consider adding new privacy-focused features. Otherwise, big updates are likely in store for xrOS for mixed-reality headsets. Apple releases new versions of iOS and iPadOS usually after the release of iPhones in September or October.

- Reality Headset: Apple's long-rumoured AR/VR headset will debut at WWDC 2023 tonight. It will probably be similar to Meta's Oculus, but Apple, being Apple, will indeed have something extra in its bag. First, the company is designing a custom operating system called xrOS so that users can use it as a standalone device and not as an extension of the iPhone. Apple is also rumoured to use high-end materials to keep the earphones light and comfortable. But why is Apple launching a mixed-reality headset? Some experts suggest that Apple plans to release AR glasses in the long term to replace iPhones, just as it did with iPods. Mixed reality headsets are a stepping stone into that reality.

- Mac Studio and more: Apple introduced Mac Studio, a desktop station for creators, last year. At WWDC 2023, we may see a new iteration with an updated SoC. As for the design, there may be few big updates, although the company is rumoured to introduce a new M2 Ultra chip for the Studio.