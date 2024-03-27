Apple WWDC 2024 to Start on June 10: iOS, macOS Innovations Expected

Apple has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Scheduled to commence on June 10 and extend until June 14, the event promises a captivating five-day journey for developers worldwide. As customary, it will unfold at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the tech giant's iconic headquarters since 2017.



WWDC 2024 is poised to be a pivotal event, with Apple gearing up to unveil significant advancements across its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Developers can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into various frameworks, tools, and features and exclusive access to Apple experts.

Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We're so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful."

The event will begin with a keynote address, followed by interactive sessions and opportunities for developers to engage directly with Apple engineers and designers. While attendees at Apple Park can relish an immersive in-person experience on June 10, complete with firsthand access to the keynote, seating availability is limited.

In addition to the main event, Apple is extending support to the Swift Student Challenge, an initiative to foster creativity among young developers. The challenge invites submissions from students worldwide, with 50 distinguished winners earning a coveted 3-day experience at Apple Park. Winners will be selected based on the creativity and innovation showcased in their submissions, and notifications will be slated for March 28.

With WWDC 2024 on the horizon, Apple enthusiasts and developers alike can anticipate groundbreaking updates and unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and learning.