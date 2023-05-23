Apple WWDC Event: Date, Time, Live Stream Details and Launches

Live
Apple will likely unveil its latest software release, iOS 17, at its next WWDC event. A new MacBook Air and more devices could be released. Here's all that Apple is expected to announce at its upcoming event in June.
Apple is all set to host its last WWDC event on June 5, which is only a few weeks away. The Cupertino-based tech giant will likely unveil its latest software releases, including iOS 17. Rumours also claim that we will also see the launch of a new MacBook Air and a mixed-reality headset that could finally arrive this year. Here's everything Apple is expected to announce at its upcoming event in June.
Apple WWDC Event: Time, date, and live stream details
Apple's next WWDC event will kick off on June 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET, which is 10:30 p.m. in India. This is an in-person event and will be streamed live online. Therefore, interested users can watch the event through developer.apple.com/wwdc23 and Apple's official YouTube channel.
Expected announcements: iOS 17 and other software versions
We know that Apple will indeed announce its latest operating system: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 9. iOS 17 is said to be a minor update over previous versions. However, according to reports, Apple is expected to significantly change its App Store and allow people to download apps on devices that will be sold in Europe. In addition, with iOS 17, the company is said to change Stage Manager and offer several accessibility features.
Updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops
Leaks have claimed that Apple plans to release two models of the next-generation MacBook Air. We may see a 13-inch and a 15-inch variant, which will be powered by Apple's new M3 chip. In addition, the cited source claimed that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would also use the same chip. Apple could also introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 series chip. If Apple plans to launch some of the 2023 MacBooks, as mentioned earlier, with the new chip, then the launch will likely take place at Apple's WWDC event. Last year Apple announced its latest chip at the event along with new computers, so the same could happen this year too.
Apple Mixed Reality Headset
We know that Apple has been working on a mixed-reality headset for a long time and is expected to launch it this year. This device will offer users the experience of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology. The mixed reality headset is said to cost a whopping $3,000, which is around Rs 2,48,570 in India when converted.