Apple's iOS 17.3 Update Introduces Stolen Device Protection

Apple's latest iOS 17.3 update significantly enhances iPhone security with the introduction of Stolen Device Protection. This innovative feature aims to thwart potential thieves by requiring Face ID or Touch ID for specific actions, adding an extra layer of protection beyond the traditional lock screen passcode.



Unlike the conventional passcode, which can be easily tricked by thieves, Stolen Device Protection mandates biometric authentication for actions such as accessing saved passwords or applying for an Apple Card. A security delay is implemented for more sensitive actions, like changing your Apple ID password or iPhone passcode. Apple specifies that the Security Delay involves Face ID or Touch ID, an hour-long wait, and subsequent successful biometric authentication to ensure the authenticity of the user.

This added security measure is activated only when the device is outside familiar locations, such as home or work. To enable Stolen Device Protection, users can navigate the Settings app, select Face ID & Passcode, and toggle the feature.

In addition to the robust security features, iOS 17.3 introduces collaborative playlists in the Apple Music app, allowing friends to join and contribute to playlists. Furthermore, the update facilitates content streaming to TVs in select hotels.

Users are encouraged to stay vigilant about their device security by updating to iOS 17.3. Apple has also released updates for iOS 9, 15, and 16 devices, which may include essential security fixes. For more details on Stolen Device Protection and other features, users can visit Apple's official website.