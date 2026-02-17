Apple’s March 4 Event: Affordable MacBook, iPhone 17e and More Expected

Apple is set to kick off 2026 with a highly anticipated product showcase on March 4. Unlike its usual launches at Apple Park in Cupertino, this special event will unfold simultaneously in New York, London, and Shanghai. Scheduled for 9 am ET (7:30 pm IST), the event is expected to be livestreamed on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel.

The company has circulated invitations for what it calls a “special Apple experience,” featuring a redesigned Apple logo rendered in layered glass with a 3D aesthetic. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the logo colours — light green, yellow, and blue — mirror the shades Apple has reportedly been testing for its upcoming low-cost MacBook.

Affordable MacBook in Focus

The biggest buzz surrounds Apple’s rumored budget MacBook. Reports suggest the device could arrive with a 12.9-inch LCD display and be powered by the A18 Pro chipset — the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. If accurate, this would mark a notable shift, as Apple traditionally reserves its M-series chips for Mac devices.

The new MacBook may be introduced in vibrant colour options such as blue, yellow, and pink, targeting students and first-time buyers. Pricing is expected to start at around $599 (approximately Rs 54,000) in the United States, potentially making it the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s current portfolio.

Alongside this entry-level model, Apple is also rumored to unveil refreshed MacBook Pro variants featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. An upgraded Mac and a new Apple Studio Display could also make an appearance.

iPhone 17e Likely to Debut

Apple may use the March event to introduce the iPhone 17e, the next model in its more affordable “e” series. The new device is expected to offer meaningful improvements over its predecessor, including the A19 chipset, MagSafe support, and slimmer bezels.

However, certain elements such as the camera configuration and the display notch may remain unchanged. The iPhone 17e would continue Apple’s strategy of offering a slightly pared-down iPhone experience at a more accessible price point.

iPad and Chipset Upgrades

The iPad lineup could also receive a boost. Reports suggest the iPad Air may transition to the M4 chipset, though its overall design and features are expected to remain largely the same. Additionally, Apple could introduce the 12th-generation iPad, potentially powered by the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16.

Siri and AI Developments

While Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of a fully redesigned Siri, incremental improvements are still anticipated. The company may roll out iOS 26.4 with an updated version of Siri, possibly integrating Google Gemini under a billion-dollar agreement. If confirmed, this would signal Apple’s broader push into AI-powered features amid intensifying industry competition.

With multiple product categories potentially in play — from Macs and iPhones to iPads and AI software — Apple’s March 4 event could set the tone for its 2026 roadmap.