Apple's New VP of Acoustics: Meet Ruchir Dave

In a significant shakeup within Apple's hardware team, Ruchir Dave, a long-standing member of the company, is set to take over as the Vice President of Acoustics, succeeding Gary Geaves, who served in the role for nearly 13 years.

Dave's Apple Journey

With over 14 years of experience at Apple, Ruchir Dave has gradually ascended the ranks within the company. Joining Apple in 2009 as a lead in the Acoustics Engineer team, Dave showcased his expertise, earning promotions to managerial positions. In March 2021, he was appointed as a Senior Director. Before his tenure at Apple, Dave spent nearly a decade at Cisco, honing his skills.

An Alumnus of Gujarat

Dave's professional journey is complemented by his academic background, where he was a student at Sharadmandir, Ahmedabad, and later pursued his engineering degree from Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, graduating in 1998. Subsequently, he continued his education at Penn State University.

Apple's Reshuffle

While the news of Dave's appointment was reported by anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Apple has yet to make an official announcement. The hardware team, comprising approximately 300 employees, is pivotal in driving innovation across Apple's audio products, including HomePod, AirPods, and speakers. This team spearheads advancements in sound and microphone technologies, contributing to features like spatial audio.

Recent Developments

Apple's hardware team recently made waves with changes to its popular AirPods. Introducing the widely embraced USB Type-C charging port, Apple bid farewell to the lightning port, enhancing convenience for users. This move reflects Apple's commitment to innovation and user experience, aligning its products with industry standards.

Amidst these developments, Dave's appointment underscores Apple's dedication to maintaining leadership in audio technology. As he steps into his new role, Dave brings a wealth of experience and expertise, poised to drive further advancements in Apple's audio ecosystem.