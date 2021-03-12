Bad news! Netflix wants to stop users from sharing passwords

Sharing the Netflix password between friends and family is quite common. We all share passwords to split the subscription cost, but the streaming app doesn't seem to approve of it. As per the report, Netflix is testing a new feature that could prevent users from sharing passwords in the future. While this could be a good move for the company, Netflix could also lose many subscribers due to its high subscription costs.

According to Gammawire, Netflix implements a test that would warn users who share user account login information outside of their home or family. The report suggests that a small group of users received an in-app warning to check whether they are using their own Netflix account or not. For example, if you are using your friend's account, you will have to text your friend to get the verification code sent to the account holder's number. Make sure to only borrow the people's account in contact with you because asking them to resend the code could be a chore if you are no longer on good terms.

The popup that users saw read: "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." Users also get the "Verify Later" option if they do not have immediate access to the verification code. If the user does not get the code, they can also set up a new account, but that would require money.

Commenting on the test, Netflix told IGN: "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so." The feature is currently being tested on TV devices at this time. It is also being tested in only a few countries, so there is no confirmation if Netflix is toying with the idea of a global launch.

On a related note, Netflix is testing a mobile plan for Rs 299 in India. The plan is for mobile devices only and would allow users to watch movies and web series on their phones. The Netflix website has listed the plan as a Mobile Plus plan and notes that users can access the streaming service on a phone, tablet, or laptop. The plan is currently being tested and has not been officially implemented.