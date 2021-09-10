Battlegrounds Mobile India Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with New Missions and Rewards in Games

Battlegrounds Mobile India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with new missions and rewards in the game. The prizes you earn from these celebrations are permanent and can be used even after the celebrations are over. Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced new in-game missions that players must complete to earn new clothes for their in-game avatars. This is not the first time that Battlegrounds Mobile India has held a major festival since its launch in the country. Last month, the battle royale, which is the Indian alternative for PUBG Mobile, celebrated Mahotsav's Independence Day with special rewards. The game released by Krafton just a few months earlier has already racked up more than 50 million downloads which the developers celebrated by sharing special rewards to mark the occasion.



Battlegrounds Mobile India announced the special rewards for Ganesh Chaturthi via an Instagram post and the celebrations are now live and will run until September 21. There are three new missions in the game that you must complete to earn these new rewards, the most prominent of which is an elephant print t-shirt that marks the occasion. Once you earn this, you can have your avatar use it in-game.

The first mission that is part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is live and will be available until September 14. To complete this task, players will need to swim 10 meters in Classic mode every day. The second mission in Battlegrounds Mobile India will require players to play Classic 60 times and you have until September 21 to complete this. The third and final mission will require players to play any mode with friends five times. The third mission starts on September 15 and you have until September 21 to complete it. If you manage to complete all three missions, you will get the specially designed t-shirt along with a few more virtual rewards in the game such as classic box coupons and in-game currency.

Last month, Battlegrounds Mobile India players had a chance to win an AWM Sniper Rifle Skin, as well as in-game currency, Classic Box Coupon Scrap, Green Parachute Path, and a Celebration Supply Box Coupon of Mahotsav's Independence Day that ran until August 20 and speaking of the Battlegrounds Mobile India announcements, Krafton recently detailed their 24-hour security system which has been designed to automatically ban cheaters, there is also a Hindi voice pack currently under review.







