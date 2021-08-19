Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available for Apple iOS devices like iPhone and iPad. This has happened after a long wait of a month and a half. While Krafton released the Indian avatar of the wildly popular and banned game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Mobile) for Android devices last month, gamers with iPhones were left out of the action. Now that the game is finally released on iOS, this is how players can download BGMI on their iPhone or iPad right away.



Last month, Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android on July 2, after a week of public beta testing. Meanwhile, gamers on iOS devices were waiting for the developer to release the popular PUBG Mobile successor until August 18. The game is now included in the App Store and is available for download. If you can't see the game, you are probably using an older device that is currently unsupported and cannot be used to play games, but in any case, players need to wait a bit and try again later.



Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS: How to Download BGMI on Your iPhone or iPad

1. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2. Tap the "Get" button in the list of applications in the App Store, then wait for Apple to authenticate.

3. You need to double-tap the power button and then wait for Face ID (or Touch ID on an old iPhone or iPad) to authenticate to add the app to your library. If you have not set up biometric authentication, enter your Apple ID and password.

4. Now you just have to wait for the game to download; it is recommended to download the game over a stable Wi-Fi connection.

5. Ensure you choose the correct graphics pack when you load the game for the first time. Newer iPhones should be able to handle higher-quality graphics, but it would be wiser to go for the low-quality option on older iPhone models.