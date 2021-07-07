Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Announced; How to watch it online

Battlegrounds Mobile India is very much alive and well after its launch, and everything is ready to celebrate and at the same time increase the excitement and the stakes! We are talking about the newly announced Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party which will also have a team competition. The event dates have been announced and span 2 days: July 8 and July 9. The celebrations have to do with the successful return of the old PUBG Mobile India with a new avatar after being banned last year. Since its return, downloads for Battlegrounds Mobile India have skyrocketed, indicating its acceptance by players. The difference between the two games is quite minor.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party

The BGMI launch party will see 18 professional teams battling their way to the top. They will fight not just for excitement or bragging rights because a cash prize worth Rs. 6 lakh is up for grabs. These teams will be led by household names like Dynamo, Alpha Clasher, Mortal, Snax, K18, Sangwan, Ghatak, Ronak, Godnixon, and more.

How to watch the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party

You can watch the matches on the BGMI YouTube and Facebook channels where they will be broadcast. However, before you mark the event on your calendar, know that the times have not yet been shared. These will likely be announced in the next few days and therefore will help build excitement around this event as well.

Check out the YouTube video of Battlegrounds Mobile India below









Now, after all the hard work, Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile, released a teaser video on YouTube and revealed some of the action that fans can expect during the launch party.