Battlegrounds Mobile India "Login Failed" Error: Krafton Investigates Issue Affecting Some Players

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players cannot log into the popular Battle Royale game, and the issues were first reported on December 29, late on Wednesday. Developer Krafton acknowledged that some users are experiencing a "login failed" error and it is working to resolve the issue. However, the problem could affect only a subset of BGMI users, and Krafton has yet to reveal the cause or confirm that it has resolved the login failure.

Krafton stated in a post on the game's website that it had identified some login issues experienced by some players since 9:00 PM IST on Wednesday. Users reportedly saw an error message stating, "Server authentication failed. Login failed." Users have also commented on the latest post on BGMI's Facebook page with screenshots of the failure when you log into the game. The issue appears to be affecting users at the time of publishing this article, based on comments on Facebook posts.

However, the issue does not appear to affect all users, as Gadgets 360 could log into the game and start a game with other users. Krafton's post was later updated at 12:05 am Thursday to inform users that Krafton was still investigating the login issue. "We are continuously trying to find the cause of the issue, but taking time. We will promptly get back to you with a notification once the cause has been found or fixed," the publisher stated.

BGMI players weren't the only ones affected by the downtime, as the popular Battle Royale Fortnite game went down on Wednesday night. The game was unavailable as of 8:30 PM IST, and players could not open the game due to unresponsive servers. However, Developer Epic Games finally announced that the game was back online from early morning today.



