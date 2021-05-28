Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a level 3 backpack like PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn't have a release date yet, but developer Krafton has been teasing aspects of the game for a while now. The latest teaser shared on the game's official Facebook page shows a game item that players can find. Displays a backpack that is an essential part of the Battle Royale experience, allowing players to carry various items. Also, the Google Play store list for the game shows its minimum requirements, which include just 2GB of RAM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile banned in India in September last year. This will be a modified version of the forbidden game that is exclusively aimed at the Indian audience. Developer Krafton has been teasing the next game, and with the latest trailer, he showcased a crucial in-game item for the Battle Royale experience - a level 3 backpack. Backpacks are among the most important starting items in the battle royale, as they give the player inventory space to carry items.

A level 3 backpack is the highest capacity backpack that players can find in the game. Also, the backpack looks identical to PUBG Mobile's. Other than this, no other information about Battlegrounds Mobile India was shared in the trailer. The game's release date remains a mystery.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India launched on the Google Play store on May 18. The list shows the minimum requirements for the game, which include Android 5.1.1 or higher and at least 2GB of RAM. In addition, of course, you will need a stable internet connection to play.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced earlier this month, and the developer has been working towards finalizing a release date. The new title will have the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile, although the same maps may have different names. Krafton had already teased PUBG Mobile's Sanhok and Erangel maps, although the latter will be called Erangle in Battlegrounds Mobile India.