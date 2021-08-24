Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards; Find how to claim

Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards: The successor to PUBG Mobile, BGMI arrived on iOS devices last week. This was after a month after it was made available for Android devices. The battle royale game's arrival on iOS devices means that gamers can play the game on Apple devices iPhone and iPad.



Finally, the Battlegrounds Mobile India has arrived on the App Store, iOS users can download the game if their devices meet the minimum system requirements in the game. The game will run on iOS 11 or later, which means the old iPhone 5S owners should also be able to play the game, though the performance may be impacted. On the App Store, the game size is also listed as 1.9 GB.

Krafton announced some BGMI rewards for Android users when the game recently crossed the 50 million download mark on the Google Play Store, Krafton also said that iOS users can also access these rewards for free, once certain milestones were achieved.

Earlier Krafton had promised a permanent reward, the Galaxy Messenger set, which would be granted to all players when the game crossed the 50 million download mark. Two rewards were also announced previously -- three classic crate coupons when the game achieved 49 million downloads and three supply crate coupons when the number of downloads reached 48 million. Along with Android users, iOS users will be able to take advantage of the same rewards.

Gamers on iOS who want to claim these rewards on the Battlegrounds Mobile India app should ensure that their game is updated and then open the app and check the Lobby. Then head to the Events section and look for the Milestone event which will allow them to claim their free rewards listed above.

Once the Battlegrounds Mobile India game for iOS touches the 1 million download mark on the App Store, gamers will get two supply crate coupons, while the 5 million download mark will net users a classic crate coupon along with a constable set as the reward for reaching the 10 million download mark.



