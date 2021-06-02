Battlegrounds Mobile India to Release on June 18

Krafton did not announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India yet, but it is rumoured to happen during the third week of June. A new tip now adds to this speculation that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch soon, on June 18, to be more precise.

The latest tip comes from gamer Sagar 'Maxtern' Thakur, who tweeted a binary code that translates to 18062021. This code is expected to be for the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, according to a report by IGN India. Team Solomid esports coach Abhijeet Andhare tweeted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch during the third week of June. However, IGN India also reported citing industry reporters that it will be released on June 18. Since all the information leads to a particular date, we may see the launch soon.



Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is open for pre-registration through the Google Play Store for Android users. The people who pre-register will earn four rewards: the Recognition Mask, the Recognition Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300 GA. Battlegrounds Mobile India to be based on PUBG Mobile India but with slight tweaks and customizations for Indian players. The game will be available exclusively in India.



Battlegrounds Mobile India will also feature different game modes that can be played with squads or one-on-one. In addition, it will have different maps developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 4. The game from Krafton will also feature Indian-specific events, outfits, and features. Krafton will also release monthly content updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the company has announced "world-class collaborations." Additionally, tournaments and leagues are planned for Battlegrounds Mobile India, with the first week of the game scheduled to feature exclusive events and outfits up for grabs.

