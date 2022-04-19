Cyber security is a multi-domain problem that necessitates multi-dimensional, multi-layered approaches and responses. Because it encompasses multiple ministries and departments, it has proven to be difficult for governments to manage. It's more challenging because of the threats' diffused and diversified nature, as well as the inability to formulate an appropriate response in the absence of identifiable culprits.



Cyber security is a must in today's world. The world is becoming more and more computerized. As a result, we must increase our cyber security in order to meet potential risks and cyber difficulties.

Cyber security is to protect data, networks, programmes, and other information against unauthorized or unmanaged access, destruction, and alterations. Cyber security has become a major concern in the modern world due to security risks and cyber-attacks.

Be secured with these 4 security networks:

WiJungle: WiJungle is an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based Unified Network Security Gateway product. It enables organizations to manage and safeguard their entire network by means of a single window. Product is the world's first comprehensive appliance that eradicates the need to have standalone security silos like Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, Routers, Proxy Servers, SD-WAN, DLP, Hotspot Gateway, Vulnerability Assessment, etc. and reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. It further simplifies the day-day management and scalability challenges. The product has 42 variants to serve all levels of organizations.

Palo Alto Networks: Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls are easy to deploy into your organization's network and purposefully designed for simplicity, automation, and integration. Available in hardware and virtualized platforms with prevention-focused architecture that's easy to deploy and operate–and incredibly effective.PA Series NGFW provides consistent protection to your entire network perimeter–from your headquarters and office campus, branch offices, and data centre to your mobile and remote workforce.

Sophos: Sophos XG Firewall provides comprehensive next-generation firewall protection that exposes hidden risks, blocks unknown threats, and automates response. Sophos is protecting more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs, our cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions are able to adapt and evolve to secure endpoints and networks against never-before-seen cybercriminal tactics and techniques. Multi-Core architecture appliances with a high no. of expansion slots make scalability a convenience.

Fortinet: FortiGate NGFWs enable security-driven networking and consolidate industry-leading security capabilities such as intrusion prevention system (IPS), web filtering, secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection, and automated threat protection. Fortinet NGFWs meet the performance needs of highly scalable, hybrid IT architectures, enabling organizations to reduce complexity and manage security risks. They are powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven FortiGuard Labs and deliver proactive threat protection with high performance to stay ahead of the rapidly expanding threat landscape.