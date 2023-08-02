Best 4 Smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

If you are looking for an affordable smartphone in India, there are several options available to choose from. With so many brands vying for attention, finding the perfect device that balances performance and cost can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we have listed the best 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000, including the Redmi 12 5G and three other devices. These smartphones offer attractive features and unmatched user experience without breaking the bank. So take your time and select the best suits your needs and preferences.



1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a fantastic addition to the affordable smartphone list. One of its standout attributes is its large 90Hz LCD screen, which ensures seamless scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the efficient Exynos 1330 chip-making, it is a good choice for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The Galaxy M14 5G impresses with its remarkable camera performance in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range, capturing stunning photos with excellent clarity and vivid colours. With compelling features and competitive pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G emerges as a strong contender.

2. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G is the latest addition to Redmi's lineup of budget smartphones. This phone aims to make 5G accessible to everyone and has an attractive starting price of Rs 10,999. The Redmi 12 5G is the first phone to launch with the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, making it a reliable choice for handling everyday tasks like calls, texts, web surfing and gaming. The Redmi 12 5G surprises with its attractive glass rear panel; in terms of photography, the 50MP main rear camera impresses with great-looking photos, particularly in good lighting conditions. Overall, if you have a budget under Rs 15,000 and want a phone with 5G connectivity, smooth performance and decent camera capabilities, the Redmi 12 5G is worth considering.

3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC chipset for smooth performance and battery efficiency. The phone features a smooth and fluid 120Hz LCD display. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support, the iQOO Z6 Lite ensures you stay connected all day with a quick charge. The 50MP dual rear camera setup offers impressive photos and videos. The iQOO Z6 Lite offers an exceptional deal for budget-conscious Indian consumers with its remarkable performance, high refresh rate display, fast-charging battery, and camera setup.

4. Realme Narzo N53 5G

The Realme Narzo N53 5G is a smartphone that not only impresses with its performance but also flaunts a sleek and stylish design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Pro. While the Narzo N53 may not be a gaming powerhouse, it effortlessly plays basic games and manages daily tasks without a hitch. The 6 GB RAM variant stands out for its extensive multitasking capabilities, catering to users with various needs. With its competitive price and outstanding features, the Realme Narzo N53 5G is one of the best options in the sub-Rs 15,000 price category.