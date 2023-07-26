Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more

In our listicle, we discuss the best 55-inch TVs in a budget and have a wide variety of TVs to choose from, which we believe your readers will find extremely helpful. These excellent features of the TVs make them worth investing in, making them a great option for tech enthusiasts, shoppers, and anyone looking to enrich their everyday entertainment setup.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby MS12 & 60W Speakers ₹31,999







The Cybersound is a 55-inch LED TV with Ultra HD (4K) resolution, 550 nits brightness, and a 5000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It features a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree view angle with an IPS panel. The smart TV runs on Android 10 with a quad-core processor (A53 x 4-1.5 GHz) and Mali-G52MC1 graphic processor. It has 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and supports various apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. The TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Chromecast, and Google Assistant-enabled remote with hotkeys for streaming services. The powerful audio system includes 4 box speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Trusurround, delivering 60W RMS sound output.



LG UQ7500 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2022 Edition with Filmmaker Mode, AI Sound & Active HDR ₹41,990











This 55-inch LED TV offers Ultra HD (4K) resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a static contrast ratio of 1100:1. It features a smart WebOS operating system powered by Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video, and more. It has two down-firing speakers with Virtual Surround 5.1, providing 20W RMS audio output. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI and 1 USB ports, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for casting from mobile devices. The TV comes with a smart remote and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. With a sleek design, it can be table-mounted or wall-mounted.



Mi X Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Audio ₹36,999











This TV from the X Series is a 55-inch LED TV offering Ultra HD (4K) resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree view angle. It features a smart Android operating system with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connectivity, along with built-in Wi-Fi for seamless internet access. With 30W RMS output from its 2 speakers, it delivers a captivating audio experience. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. Additionally, it offers convenient features like Picture in Picture (PIP), screen mirroring, clock, sleep timer, child lock, and parental control.



OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV ₹37,999











This TV from the Y1S Pro series is a 55-inch LED smart TV with Ultra HD (4K) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It features a Gamma Engine for superior picture quality and supports DVB-T2 digital TV reception. The TV is powered by a quad-core MT9612 processor and runs on the Android operating system. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it offers seamless connectivity. The 2-box speakers with Dolby Audio provide 24W RMS output for immersive sound. With a sleek design and OnePlus Connect 2.0, it ensures seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices, making it a feature-rich option for entertainment needs.



Sansui 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio and DTS ₹34,990











This 55-inch LED smart TV comes with Ultra HD (4K) resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Studio Sound. Its bezel-less design and wide viewing angle offer an immersive display experience. Powered by Android 10 and a CA53 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. The TV features 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and a smart remote with Google Assistant for seamless control. With Ultra-smooth Connectivity and pre-installed apps, this TV promises an entertainment-unbound experience.

