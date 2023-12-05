Best phones under Rs 15,000 in December 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

It is so cool if we can find a reliable smartphone at a reasonable price. Here is a list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 this December in India right now, perfect for social media lovers, gamers or everyday users. They offer a great balance of features, camera, and battery life, all under your budget. So relax and choose your favourite from the below options.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers an excellent battery that gives you a lot of cool things without burning a hole in your pocket. It has a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen that is ideal for watching videos or playing games. The Exynos 1330 chip inside tackles everyday tasks and even some light multitasking like a champ. Plus, with the Galaxy M14 5G, don't worry about the battery. The M14's massive 6000mAh battery means you can use it all day and night without searching for a charger. The camera performance is one of the best you will find in this price range, and the software experience i.e., OneUI is easy to use and feature-rich. Overall, if you want a Samsung phone that's affordable with good features, the Galaxy M14 5G is a good option.

Redmi 12 5G When it comes to making cheap and affordable smartphones, Redmi remains one of the best and most trusted smartphone companies. Starting at Rs 11,999, this phone offers 5G speed and smooth performance for everyday use. Plus, it takes decent pictures too. There is an option for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Overall, under Rs 15,000, the Redmi 12 5G is one of the best budget 5G phones you can consider this December.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Next on the list is the Lava Blaze Pro 5G, which has an impressive look with some great colours. The super-fast 120Hz LCD display and powerful Dimensity 6020 chip come together to make everything smooth and snappy, whether you're gaming or just doing anything. Additionally, it will take a while for this phone to run out of power with the giant 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging, and the 33W charging brick is packed in the box. Even the camera is a pro while taking amazing photos in ideal lighting. All this for a reasonable price!

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G We conclude the list with the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G. This sub-Rs 15,000 beast packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor with 5G technology, ensuring smooth performance whether you are browsing, gaming or multitasking. But it's not just the speed that shines. The Pova 5 Pro features a massive 5000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging, keeping you powered throughout the day. Coming to storage, you have the option between 128GB or 256GB, with the option to expand storage via microSD. The 50MP dual camera takes decent photos and videos for a phone at this price. The 6.78" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals and vibrant colours, perfect for gaming or watching movies.