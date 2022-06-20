Best Speakers to amp up your house party and camping trip

Whether it is a party or a quiet evening all by yourself or a camping trip or a silent retreat or while doing household chores, music is the perfect companion. As much as the music industry has evolved over the years, catering to all sorts of music connoisseurs, it is the technology that had to keep pace to ensure that music reaches every soul. Long gone are the days when people dealt with bulky music players. Today music lovers have a variety of options to choose from, depending on their mood and needs. Here are the best of the best speakers available in the market to choose from.

Zoook Legend:





Standing tall at 32.5", this tower speaker is apt for those house parties or backyard parties or home wedding celebrations. Laced with Bluetooth 5.0 technology which enables the user to enjoy lossless music, uninterrupted. The 10" side woofers with 2 powerful speakers are ideal to rev up any boring party. This party mood setter comes with a wireless mic to make your karaoke nights memorable. It has 2 ports for wired mics as well, allowing you to sing as a single or in a group. USB, aux to the line in connectivity enables the user to connect as per convenience. And the powerful thumping bass sets the mood for the party, while you can control the echo as well as bass as per need.



Quantum SonoTrix 81:





With a portable size of 11.5x6x9 cm which can truly fit your palm, it is the perfect accompaniment wherever you go. Supporting a playtime of upto 18 hours with an 8-hour recharge, it is ideal for outdoor as well as indoors. Whether you are going camping or trekking, it will be there with you. Quantum SonoTrix 81 is Bluetooth 5.0 enabled, which means it can work with devices paired up to 10 metres. It has TF/SD Card Slot and also supports AUX Input as well as USB Support. The in-Built Mic has a noise-cancelling feature. Available in Black, green and blue, it is IPX7, which means it is dust, water and splash proof, thus it can accompany you on your shower, picnic and holi parties.



Crossbeats Dynamite:





This portable, wireless Bluetooth 5.0-enabled speaker is powered with a 10W HD Sound, which means that you get the best audio experience. With a playtime of 18 hours, and gets charged within 2 hours, it is ideal for outdoors, parties, camping and hiking trips as well as those evenings when you just want to sit on the balcony and observe the setting sun or night sky. The Built-in Mic can be connected to Siri to give instructions as well as receive calls. The Bass Boost mode allows you to use it for a party or for a quiet evening of ghazals by turning it off. The magnetic reinforcement ensures that the speakers can be turned off without much hassle. Easily connectable with smartphones, laptops, home theatre, smart tv and car speakers, they will rev up your music experience, anytime, anywhere.



Pebble Thunder:





This wireless, Bluetooth 5.0-enabled speaker is the latest offering from the house Pebble, which is an unmatched name in the TWS industry. With a deep-based HD sound car, it will give a never had before audio experience every time you use it. With a playtime of 5 hours, it has 9 hours of battery life. One can connect to it via the 3.5 Aux, or Micro Sd card or play the FM radio. The built-in microphone allows you to enjoy multiple features by going hands-free.



These latest innovations in the TWS industry are ideal for music lovers of all types. So choose a device based on your need and the kind of music you prefer, along with the company you usually have. Whether you will be using it indoors or as an outdoor companion will also impact the decision.



