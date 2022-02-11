Best Tech gifts this Valentine's Day by View Sonic India

As the sky is blooming red with Valentine's Day around the corner, we can observe the shop and markets bustling with gifts such as flowers, chocolates, teddies, grooming, and beauty products. Gifting is one of the finest gestures in strengthening your love relationship. Valentine is no more only associated with your lady love, and it also belongs to your closest friends.



When it involves shopping or gifting something to your loved ones, you want to go for something that's useful to them. Tech products are one of the best for your tech lover friend or companion. ViewSonic suggests some of its best tech-enabled and user-friendly products ease your preferences and choices in selecting gifts.



1. ViewSonic M1+_G2 Projector





ViewSonic's M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a must-buy if your partner is a travel freak and tech-savvy. Light in weight, portable, and embedded with best-in-class technology, this projector offers 300 LED lumens delivering a convenient, enjoyable entertainment experience anywhere. With its elegant design, better picture quality, and Harman Kardon Bluetooth, the projector sets the ambiance beautifully giving you and your love quality time watching your favorite movies, series, or music.

Along with the integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the M1+_G2's USB Type-C connection puts a fun twist on streaming videos and face time with your loved ones by allowing you to project content directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet. M1+_G2 are a must-have for your next camping trip or outdoor excursion. The 'Bluetooth Out' feature adds more significance to the projector by allowing you to connect to external headphones or speakers that support Bluetooth. With its cutting-edge technology and advanced feature, the projector is a perfect buy for someone we love.



Price: INR 68,000

The product is also available on Amazon for INR 45,990.

2. ViewSonic PX748-4K projector





The newly launched ViewSonic PX748-4K projector cherishes your love life by allowing you to spend quality time with your partner at home. With delicious food on your table, a setup of fragrant candles, and the love of your life by your side, the new projector gives you access to watch your favorite movie setting theatre at home. With vibrant colors and exquisite picture quality, the projector provides an outstanding viewing experience. It is embedded with 4,000 ANSI and is an HDR-compatible projector, which is the world's first high brightness DLP home theatre projector that can consistently offer clear and vibrant images under any setting. The immersive features and realistic images will drown you into deep endearment, be it a cinema, video streaming, console gaming, or big screen broadcasting. It also has an effortless image adjustment with a comprehensive H/V keystone and 4 corner adjustment capabilities. The projector is also suitable for your men who love gaming. It offers the ultimate gaming experience with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input & 240Hz high refresh rate, the microsecond-level response time; you can game with low delay and seamless viewing of fast-moving objects.



Price: INR 2, 70,000

3. ViewSonic XG270Q Elite Gaming Monitor





Your game freak lover will like the new ViewSonic XG270Q gaming monitor. With its frameless design and built-in speakers, along with an integrated mouse anchor, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and ultra-thin brushed aluminum base, this monitor is a perfect gift for your companion or friend. Along with the 165Hz* refresh rate, the 27-inch monitor can achieve true 1ms (GtG) response time while ensuring effortless gameplay within even the fastest scenarios. XG270Q also boasts a verified NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible that eliminates screen-tearing and minimizes stutter and input lag while gaming. Adding to the list of features, the gaming monitor has an IPS panel with native QHD (2560x1440) resolution and VESA Display HDR 400 certification that brings games to life with vibrant colors and incisive details.



MOP: INR 49,990

Amazon Link

https://www.amazon.in/ViewSonic-XG270Q-Frameless-Lighting-Ergonomics/dp/B08GTSR3DJ

4. ViewSonic VP2468a ColorPro Monitor





Every gift you buy for your love hold a different set of value. For your tech lover partner who is enthusiastic about various colors and always keen on playing with a varied range of colours, the new ViewSonic Pantone Validated ColorPro VP68a Series - VP2468a is a must buy. Making your couple's pictures more memorable, this monitor gives you access to all possibilities with various colours. It is one of the best-designed models producing unrivaled color accuracy and consistent color performance, which is critical for professional applications. VP2468a is an LED-based Full HD resolution monitor with an efficient and user-friendly experience. It is the world's first TUV-tested color blindness mode. Allowing finding the most comfortable monitor placement for you, VP2468a is available for all adjustments, including swivel, pivot, tilt, and height, giving your photographs a new look.



MOP: INR 24,399

Amazon link:



https://www.amazon.in/ViewSonic-Professional-VP2468a-Frameless-Ergonomics/dp/B08L9XCTGP



