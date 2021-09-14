Beware iPhone users! Apple issues a warning for you

Ahead of Apple's 2021 event scheduled for September 14 evening in India, when the company is expected to launch its latest iPhone 13 series, the company released a software update for iOS 14.8, fixing bugs and security flaws in the current version of your iPhone. OS. As part of the iOS 14.8 update, Apple has thanked Citizen Lab security researchers for helping the company identify and correct a security flaw that could have allowed the alleged installation of spyware on devices owned by lawyers, journalists and activists, without the need for them to do so. interact with their phones, also known as a zero-click exploit.



As per a report by The Verge, the vulnerability was dubbed 'ForcedEntry' by Citizen Lab security researchers, after they discovered that iOS 14.6 on iPhones had a security flaw in its CoreGraphics system that was affected after receiving a message. with a malicious attachment. . Citizen Lab had previously revealed that the attack was used to install Pegasus malware on a user's device using this zero-click exploit, by sending a maliciously crafted file.

The iOS 14.8 update means that it is important for all iPhone users to quickly download and update their iPhone to iOS 14.8 as soon as possible. Apple has included details of the security fixes that were issued days after receiving the sample from security researchers, and the company has credited Citizen Lab for helping fix the problem, according to the report.

The company has also credited an anonymous researcher with fixing a security issue with the WebKit browser engine affecting both iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur 11, which it believes could have been exploited in the wild. Along with iOS 14.8, Apple has also released updates for watchOS 7.6.2 and Big Sur 11.6, and users must also download these updates to protect themselves from online attackers.