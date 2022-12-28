Beware! 'Vi 5G network is live' message is a scam

5G has come to India, but not in all cities. Jio and Airtel are the only two telecom operators rolling out 5G services in India and have rolled out the new network in more than 50 cities. However, even in 5G-eligible cities, users must wait longer as the 5G rollout is in phases. Meanwhile, people using BSNL and Vodafone-idea (Vi) must wait longer for the 5G rollout. All users are requested to wait and not fall for any scam that promises to upgrade their existing SIM card to 5G.



Cybercriminals reportedly steal money from users' bank accounts after luring them into connecting to the 5G network. Vodafone-idea users are especially warned as the telco has yet to launch its 5G services, and criminals are targeting unsuspecting people. As per a recent report by Time of India, many Vodafone-idea users are receiving phishing text messages via SMS and WhatsApp related to 5G. Scammers ask people to click the link found in the message to upgrade to 5G. "Vi 5G network is live. Click on the link below or call on XXXXXX number to upgrade," read one of the messages received by Vi users.



The report further cites that in many SMS, the link is connected to a Paytm account, which clearly reveals how scammers are spreading their website to lure money under the pretext of a 5G upgrade. By clicking on such links, users may lose money, their phones may be hacked, and scammers may steal their sensitive information, including bank account details.

Several of these messages were also received by Jio and Airtel users who do not live in 5G-eligible cities. Even telecom operators have warned users not to be aware of such scams, while the companies will update users on 5G once the network is available. Significantly, telecom operators have also reassured users that 5G will work on their existing 4G SIM. Therefore, users do not have to buy a new SIM, and for the same reasons, they are advised not to fall for any scam that promises to offer a 5G SIM upgrade.