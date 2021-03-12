Beware! Windows 10 update may cause your printer to crash your PC

If you own a printer and are on a Windows machine, we have bad news for you. The latest Windows update has been causing problems for some people. Users have reported that they are getting the blue screen when they try to open a print dialogue from Office or Notepad, or any other program. Users see error messages like: "Your PC had a problem and needs to be restarted."

Windows users have also complained about this problem on Reddit. A Reddit user mentioned that the problem was confirmed on four computers. Another person said that he received three calls from customers experiencing the same problem.

If you get a bluescreen post from the last update, the easiest solution, for now, is to go back to the last update. For this,

- Go to settings

- Click Update & Security

- Click Windows Update

- Go to View update history

- Now, click uninstall updates, or you can remove the patch manually at the command prompt.

Some Reddit users have said that this solution has fixed their problem.

There is also a Reddit user claiming to be a Microsoft employee who has posted two workarounds. One is to enable direct printing at the command prompt or use the Compatibility Manager tool to apply a solution depending on the application you are running.