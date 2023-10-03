BGMI announces Royale Pass A2; Find new rewards and items

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played Battle Royale games. The game's variety of maps, weapons, rewards, items, and more makes the game interesting. Players are always willing to purchase new outfits, weapon skins, emotes, weapons, and more. The game launches Royale Passes to meet player demand, where players get themed rewards and items. The game recently teased the A2 Royale pass, and its elements are finally revealed. See hot new outfit sets and the rewards they bring.



BGMI Royale Pass A2 Outfits and Rewards

BGMI published a video through its official Instagram account revealing all the news about the Royale Pass A2. The post read: "The party has begun on the battlefields! Get the Royale Pass and race for epic outfits and rewards now! The new Royale Pass is now available in the game, and players with the highest ranking can get the rewards. The shared video showed off beach-themed rewards, featuring a new Surfside Sweetheart Set, Marvelous Emote, Vogue Surfer Set, Vogue Surfer emote, Marine Evolution- UMP45, Sweet Kiss Buggy, and many more interesting items.

The Royale Pass A2 will be available in two versions; one will be the Elite Pass, which can be accessed when players are between level 1 and 50 with 360 UC (in-game currency). The other is the Elite Pass Plus, available in 1920 UC for level 1-100 players. This will benefit users by allowing them to access exclusive Royale Pass rewards.

Some items will also be available for free once you start improving your ranks, and that will be done by completing the Royale Pass Daily Missions and Challenge Missions. Elite Pass holders must complete the Elite Mission to earn the new rewards. So, what are you waiting for? Start completing your daily missions and rank up to access exclusive Royale A2 Pass rewards. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. You must go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID, paste the redeem code, and claim the in-game reward.