BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29

Players can rejoice as BGMI is finally back on the app stores. Battlegrounds Mobile India, developed by Krafton, can now be pre-loaded by all Android users starting today, May 27. However, users can only play the game from May 29. The preload option is currently unavailable for iOS users, who will have to wait until May 28 to download and play the game.

Talking about the new launch, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for preload. We are committed to delivering a smooth gameplay experience to our users and eagerly look forward to welcoming everyone back. We would like to thank the authorities and our users for their continuous support as we strive to enhance the gaming experience for our community in India. See you on the battlegrounds!"

Some users may have already received an automatic update since midnight. This update is part of the preload process, and there is no need to worry.

To ensure a smooth gaming experience for everyone, the company will introduce a phased approach to making BGMI available and playable for users. This approach is aimed at avoiding interruptions and allowing players to enjoy the game smoothly. Players can join exciting battles and show off their skills on the battlefields starting May 29. The update will introduce a new map, in-game events, and more exciting features.

In addition to the game availability, Krafton launched a new marketing campaign called "India Ki Heartbeat". The campaign highlights the stories of players connecting deeply with BGMI, seeing it as more than just a game but a deep emotion.

Notably, Krafton revealed that BGMI registered 100 million users shortly after a year of its launch. The company said its battle royale-style game made history by becoming the first esports event to be broadcast on mainstream television, drawing 24 million concurrent viewers and 200 million total viewers.

Last year, BGMI faced removal from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store due to security concerns. The previous version of the game, PUBG Mobile, continues to be banned in India for similar security reasons and its associations with China. Additionally, certain lawmakers have opposed the game's availability in India, citing concerns about its impact on children.