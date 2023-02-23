Bharat Web3 Association signs MoU with Telangana Government

Under this partnership, BWA will work with the Telangana government to build a Web3 ecosystem in the state. This will be attained through the organization of events, seminars and roadshows, as well as facilitating discussions on Web3 technology.

BWA will also facilitate the exploration of possible synergies between the Telangana government and its members, with the aim of using the sandbox environment to its full potential. Apart from this, Bharat Web3 Association will guide and mentor selected cohorts in their endeavour to seize opportunities in Web3 and related technologies as presented by the ITE&C department. BWA will also assign a nodal officer to expedite policy implementation.

The announcement was made in the presence of Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana - Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, & Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department, Rama Devi Lanka, Director of Emerging Technologies of the state of Telangana, and Kiran Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer at CoinDCX and Director of the Bharat Web3 Association.

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana - Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, & Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department, said: "The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts towards establishing a leading ecosystem for the Web 3 space in India. We believe that this partnership will help us unlock immense value to the startups and enable us to expand the frontiers of possibilities in this rapidly growing and dynamic sector."



