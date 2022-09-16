Big Price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G! Check out

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set for next week, but the companies have already begun announcing deals and discounts they will offer during the sale. Smartphone company Samsung has announced discounts of up to 57% on the MRP of its leading smartphones, including Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G. As stated by Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is priced at INR 74999, will be available at a 57% discount, making it much cheaper. It will be available at an effective price of Rs. 31999. The phone has a professional OIS camera, dual recording, a 4500mAh all-day battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

For those who love the Galaxy S22+ and are waiting for an exciting offer to get one, this could be the best opportunity. Buyers can get exciting discounts and deals on the Galaxy S22+, bringing its price down to just Rs. 59,999. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a pro-grade triple camera system and much more.

Furthermore, Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will also get an attractive price cut. Customers can avail of as little as Rs. 10999 and Rs. 8499, respectively.

Flipkart deals on Galaxy S22+

Although the Flipkart sale will start on September 23, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 are available today. However, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals will be released on September 19, and the Galaxy F13 deals will be available from September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

That's not all! The e-commerce giant will also offer massive discounts on other flagship phones like Oppo Reno 8 5G. The device will get a deal of Rs.12000. Plus, you'll be able to save more by taking advantage of bank discounts and trade-in offers.