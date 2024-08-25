Boult's Launches Klarity Series: A Disruptive Leap in Luxury True Wireless Technology

BOULT, India’s No 1 Rated Audio brand, a pioneer in audio technology, proudly announces the launch of its tailor made TWS Klarity 1 & 3, setting new benchmarks in design and audio tech. The Klarity Series represents a perfect blend of luxury, functionality, and iconic design, setting new standards in audio excellence.



The latest Klarity 3 true wireless earbuds are set to revolutionize your audio experience with state-of-the-art features. Boasting up to 50 dB of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 6 advanced microphones for crystal-clear calls, and seamless app connectivity via Boult AMP, these earbuds redefine convenience and customization. Dual device pairing and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure lightning-fast connectivity, while Spatial Audio delivers a captivating soundstage. Available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal with a premium finish, the TWS allows you to enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime and lightning-fast charging with Lightning Boult™ technology. The device is also a treat for the gamers as they get ultra-low 45ms latency in Combat™ Gaming Mode, supported by 13mm drivers for booming bass and SBC AAC codec compatibility which will enhance their gaming experience. With IPX5 water resistance and proudly crafted in India, Boult reaffirms its status as the fastest-growing brand in audio technology.

Access the product images of Klarity 3 here.

Speaking on the launch of the products, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, BOULT, said, “At BOULT, our relentless pursuit of innovation and our steadfast commitment to excellence fuels our drive to constantly redefine the landscape of audio technology. With the introduction of the Klarity series, we intend to continue bringing in disruptive audio technology in the ecosystem. We are excited to broaden our portfolio within the audio segment, offering music aficionados and gamers with design, and premium audio solutions that elevate their experience to new heights. Our mission at BOULT has always been to craft unforgettable experiences for our customers, and the Klarity series is only an addition to showcase our increasing depth in the segment.

On the other hand, the Klarity 1 TWS earbuds feature a meticulously crafted hourglass-inspired design that offers a feather-light, ergonomic fit and balanced weight distribution for unmatched comfort during extended use. Constructed with a procranium metal body and liquid metal construction, these earbuds exude sophistication and durability while enhancing your auditory experience. Klarity 1 also seamlessly integrates with your preferred voice assistant, allowing you to control your music, get directions, and more, all with simple voice commands.

The device stands out with its dual device connectivity, allowing seamless connection to two devices simultaneously, and an impressive 80-hour battery life that eliminates the need for frequent recharging. Its fast-changing technology ensures just 10 minutes of charge provides 180 minutes of playtime. With BOULT's signature Klarity Signature Sound and powerful 13mm drivers, the earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and supreme bass. Additionally, the 40ms ultra-low latency makes the Klarity 1 ideal for gamers, offering a lag-free and immersive gaming experience.

Access the product images for Klarity 1 here.

Device Name Colour Variants Price Availability Klarity 3 Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal INR 1,999/- Flipkart, Amazon and boultaudio.com Klarity 1 Aquamarine, Midnight Black, and Skyline Grey INR 999/- Flipkart, Amazon, and boultaudio.com



