BSNL Expands Bharat Fiber 200 Mbps Broadband Plan in More Circles

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has expanded its 200 Mbps plan called "1500GB CS55" to more circles in India. BSNL introduced the 200 Mbps plan on a promotional basis in 2020 in the Chennai and Telangana circles. While BSNL no longer offers the plan in the Chennai circle, it expanded the plan to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and re-introduced the plan in the Telangana circle. However, BSNL had normalized the 200 Mbps plan in the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circle while the plan is offered in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020.

BSNL Expands 200 Mbps Plan to 3 More Circles Across India

Now BSNL expanded the 1500GB CS55 plan on a promotional basis to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles. BSNL says users in these three circles can subscribe to the 1500GB CS55 plan till October 5, 2020.

The 1500GB CS55 plan allows users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB with the operator limiting the speeds to 2 Mbps after reaching the limit. The operator enables users to subscribe to the 1500GB CS55 plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network in India.

Just like the other circles, BSNL allows its users in the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles to subscribe to 200 Mbps plan on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis.

BSNL Offers Four Months of Complimentary Service

The semi-annual pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan is priced at Rs 11,994 while the annual pack cost at Rs 23,988. Further, the users can also subscribe to the biennial and triennial pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan for Rs 47,976 and Rs 71,964 respectively.

BSNL also offers one month, three month and four months of complimentary service with the annual, biennial and triennial pack subscription of the 200 Mbps plan.