Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 55,900; Check out the deal

Apple's iPhone 13 Price Cut: Last month, Apple released its iPhone 13 smartphones, a new iPad and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. Along with improvements to the smartphone's chipset, the new series iPhone 13 comes with longer battery life, new camera modes, and more storage. Since then, Apple's iPhone 13 series is priced at ₹ 69,900 for the iPhone 13 mini and ₹ 79,990 for the iPhone 13. However, the latter is currently available for ₹ 55,900 during the festive season.



Customers looking to buy the latest iPhone 13 model can get a steep discount, lowering the price by ₹ 24,000 during the Diwali sale, according to a report by India Today. The low price of the iPhone 13 can reportedly be taken advantage of through the company's official reseller in the country, following in-store discounts, refund options, and an exchange voucher.

On the Indiaistore website, the premium reseller has revealed that customers can take advantage of a ₹ 6,000 discount. This can be combined with a trade bonus of ₹ 3,000. This brings the price down to ₹ 70,900. However, the reseller also allows users to trade in their old iPhones, which can lower the price even further. The website lists the example of the iPhone XR, which was launched in 2018. With the exchange offer, the list price of the iPhone 13 drops to ₹ 55,990.

Hardware-wise, the iPhone 13 comes with the company's in-house A15 Bionic chipset, which is the fastest smartphone chip available today. The device comes with 4G and 5G connectivity, a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, 128GB (or more) of storage, dual 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras, with a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. The device runs on Apple's iOS 15 operating system and is powered by a 3240 mAh battery that can be charged at 20 W with wired charging and 15 W with MagSafe wireless charging.

Meanwhile, customers looking to upgrade their old iPhone or Android smartphone may want to act quickly - as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman points out in his weekly newsletter "Power On," that the global chip shortage appears to have finally caught up with Apple. At this point, it's currently unclear if the shortage will affect the supply of iPhones, but at the current price, the iPhone 13 deals are almost too good to miss.