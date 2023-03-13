Buy iPhone 14 at its lowest price yet on Flipkart

If you want to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time but were hesitant due to the price, this could be your chance to try your hands on the device. The phone is selling at its lowest price on Flipkart as part of the Big Savings Day Sale that will last until March 15. The offer price of the iPhone 14, 128 GB variant, colour purple, is Rs 65,999. The original price of the phone is Rs 79,900. With a massive discount on the device, people can avail this opportunity to buy the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 for sale at a discount on Flipkart

While the 128 GB variant retails for Rs 65,999, you can bring the price down even further if you take advantage of the various deals that Flipkart offers. If you want to trade in your existing phone, the price of the iPhone 14 will drop even further. The Flipkart website claims that you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 20,000. However, this largely depends on the condition of your phone, as well as the model you are using.

If you use a higher-end phone that works absolutely fine, you'll get a higher trade-in price. If you own a budget phone that was bought a long time ago, the discount you will get will be less.

Flipkart also offers some card deals that can bring down the price even further. There is an additional discount of Rs 13901, to which certain terms and conditions apply. You can check all these deals by visiting the Flipkart website and searching for the iPhone 14, Purple, 128GB variant.

About the other variants, the 256 GB variant comes for Rs 75,999, and the 512 GB variant comes for Rs 95,999. The actual price of the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs 89,900, and the original retail price of the 512 GB variant is Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 was launched in India last year. The lineup comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While there were many similarities between the 2021 iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models had some notable changes, like an upgraded processor and the much-talked-about dynamic island notch design.